3801 Lee Moore

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great location for this like new 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex minutes to Hwy 16 at Hwy 150 - Great location for this like new 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex minutes to Hwy 16 at Hwy 150. Large living area and open kitchen that includes all appliances and granite countertops. Laminate floors throughout (no carpet). Super amount of closet space. Washer and Dryer included in the separate laundry room. Nice covered front porch and a back patio. Exterior maintenance included. Tenant is responsible for water, electricity and trash removal. There is a $50 application fee per adult living in the home. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process as is employment/previous rental verifications. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee.



(RLNE3270367)