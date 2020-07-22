All apartments in Lincoln County
Lincoln County, NC
3801 Lee Moore
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3801 Lee Moore

3801 Lee Moore Road · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Lee Moore Road, Lincoln County, NC 28650

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great location for this like new 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex minutes to Hwy 16 at Hwy 150 - Great location for this like new 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex minutes to Hwy 16 at Hwy 150. Large living area and open kitchen that includes all appliances and granite countertops. Laminate floors throughout (no carpet). Super amount of closet space. Washer and Dryer included in the separate laundry room. Nice covered front porch and a back patio. Exterior maintenance included. Tenant is responsible for water, electricity and trash removal. There is a $50 application fee per adult living in the home. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process as is employment/previous rental verifications. Small dog ok with $500 pet fee.

(RLNE3270367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Lee Moore have any available units?
3801 Lee Moore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 3801 Lee Moore have?
Some of 3801 Lee Moore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Lee Moore currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Lee Moore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Lee Moore pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Lee Moore is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Lee Moore offer parking?
No, 3801 Lee Moore does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Lee Moore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Lee Moore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Lee Moore have a pool?
No, 3801 Lee Moore does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Lee Moore have accessible units?
No, 3801 Lee Moore does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Lee Moore have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Lee Moore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Lee Moore have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Lee Moore does not have units with air conditioning.
