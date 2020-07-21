2129 Regatta Lane

Amenities

Fantastic Views are what you find from this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Waterfront Condo in one of Lake Norman's best waterfront condo communities. Open concept kitchen and great room. The huge covered deck, perfect for entertaining that overlooks the HEATED community pool, beach, and lake. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and separate access to the deck. There is a full bathroom off of the master and a half bath that connect to it and the hallway for guests. Granite in kitchen and baths. BOAT SLIP is an additional $100 per month. Fiber Internet and basic cable included. There is a tennis court and personal watercraft storage. Enjoy lake living with a quick boat ride to some of Lake Norman's favorite water access restaurants while being in a super convenient location close to shopping. A quick 20 minute drive to Charlotte and the airport. NO PETS $50 application fee per adult. 1-year lease min. HOA rules apply to all.