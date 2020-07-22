1774 Knights Drive

Amenities

Wonderfully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in highly desired Cameron Heights neighborhood in Denver. The living room is spacious and has a gas fireplace. The kitchen has new granite countertops and backsplash plus a pantry for storage. The Master bedroom and bath are huge with dual vanity, large soaker tub, separate shower, and two walk-in closets. There is a dining room off of the kitchen that could also serve as an office. Step out back to a lovely patio and the fenced yard. The owners take great pride in their investment property and you will not be disappointed. Owner holds the security deposit in a separate account. Min. lease term is 2 years ending in May of each term. Tenant is to change all HVAC filters every 3 months minimum. Refrigerator will be needed. If a tenant pays late 2 times the rent will be an additional $200 per month for the duration of their lease. Tenants to pay for all maintenance costs less than $250.) $50 app fee per adult. St. James/E Linc. School