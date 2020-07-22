All apartments in Lincoln County
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1774 Knights Drive

1774 Knights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1774 Knights Drive, Lincoln County, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in highly desired Cameron Heights neighborhood in Denver. The living room is spacious and has a gas fireplace. The kitchen has new granite countertops and backsplash plus a pantry for storage. The Master bedroom and bath are huge with dual vanity, large soaker tub, separate shower, and two walk-in closets. There is a dining room off of the kitchen that could also serve as an office. Step out back to a lovely patio and the fenced yard. The owners take great pride in their investment property and you will not be disappointed. Owner holds the security deposit in a separate account. Min. lease term is 2 years ending in May of each term. Tenant is to change all HVAC filters every 3 months minimum. Refrigerator will be needed. If a tenant pays late 2 times the rent will be an additional $200 per month for the duration of their lease. Tenants to pay for all maintenance costs less than $250.) $50 app fee per adult. St. James/E Linc. School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Knights Drive have any available units?
1774 Knights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln County, NC.
What amenities does 1774 Knights Drive have?
Some of 1774 Knights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 Knights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Knights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Knights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1774 Knights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln County.
Does 1774 Knights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1774 Knights Drive offers parking.
Does 1774 Knights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 Knights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Knights Drive have a pool?
No, 1774 Knights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Knights Drive have accessible units?
No, 1774 Knights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Knights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1774 Knights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Knights Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1774 Knights Drive has units with air conditioning.
