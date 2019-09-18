806 Alma Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

1bed/1ba House w/ extra room near Downtown Kannapolis & Main St - 1 bed 1 bath house with an extra room, carport for 1 car, and a shared driveway. The house has a really nice deck out the kitchen with dining area in the kitchen. The neighborhood is nice and quiet and very close to downtown Kannapolis off of Loop Road. Unit was repainted and remodeled in 2018 and will not last long.



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4236997)