Kannapolis, NC
2746 Thistle Brook Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:54 PM

2746 Thistle Brook Drive

2746 Thistle Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2746 Thistle Brook Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Located in Remington Estates in Concord, this charming 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1313 s.f., a welcoming covered front porch and a 1-car garage. Beautiful updated kitchen has granite counter tops, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances. Trendy lighting & plumbing fixtures! Convenient location to shopping, restaurants and major highways! (Pics will be added once property is ready!)

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have any available units?
2746 Thistle Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have?
Some of 2746 Thistle Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Thistle Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Thistle Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Thistle Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Thistle Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Thistle Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
