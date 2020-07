Amenities

garage air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Older ranch home w/ about 1000 SF of living area/ 2 bedrooms/ 1 full bath/ nice size den/ Walk in attic off BR for

extra storage/ central heat & air / fridge & stove are "as is" for use/ Detached garage "as is" condition on property A good location, easy access just off the main road/ $ 700 month/$700 deposit/ no pets/no smoking/ one year lease/ Tenant credit application required/ Contact Morgan Realtors for info 704 455 5122