1003 Thomas Street
1003 Thomas Street

1003 Thomas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Thomas Ave, Kannapolis, NC 28081
Midway West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Home For rent in Kannapolis. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout.
Pet friendly with pet fee. We do not accept Section 8. Our requirements are you make 3 times the rent, have no past evictions and clean criminal back ground. If you would like to see this home fill out the application and we will contact you to set up a showing. You do not pay any fee until you see the home and are pre approved.
3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Home includes stove, and has washer and dryer hookups. Pets accepted with fee agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Thomas Street have any available units?
1003 Thomas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
What amenities does 1003 Thomas Street have?
Some of 1003 Thomas Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Thomas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Thomas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Thomas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Thomas Street is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Thomas Street offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Thomas Street offers parking.
Does 1003 Thomas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Thomas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Thomas Street have a pool?
No, 1003 Thomas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Thomas Street have accessible units?
No, 1003 Thomas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Thomas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 Thomas Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Thomas Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 Thomas Street has units with air conditioning.

