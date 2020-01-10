1003 Thomas Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Home For rent in Kannapolis. 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout.

Pet friendly with pet fee. We do not accept Section 8. Our requirements are you make 3 times the rent, have no past evictions and clean criminal back ground. If you would like to see this home fill out the application and we will contact you to set up a showing. You do not pay any fee until you see the home and are pre approved.

3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent. Home includes stove, and has washer and dryer hookups. Pets accepted with fee agreement.