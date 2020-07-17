60 Sugar Maple Court

Amenities
A brilliant plan with ALL the must haves: First floor Owner's Suite, Walk in Closets, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Large OPEN Kitchen, Spacious Great Room, Oversized Game Room, Covered Front Porch and Patio. Upgrades galore including Energy Star GE Stainless Steel appliances, 42" cabinets w/ crown, large kitchen island, double vanities and many more. EcoSelect Energy Efficient Home! Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. For fastest response please contact Ashley Font at 843-333-8115.