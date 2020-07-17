All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 60 Sugar Maple Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
60 Sugar Maple Court
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:34 PM

60 Sugar Maple Court

60 Sugar Maple Court · (919) 429-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

60 Sugar Maple Court, Johnston County, NC 27529

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
pool
A brilliant plan with ALL the must haves: First floor Owner's Suite, Walk in Closets, Fireplace, Separate Dining, Large OPEN Kitchen, Spacious Great Room, Oversized Game Room, Covered Front Porch and Patio. Upgrades galore including Energy Star GE Stainless Steel appliances, 42" cabinets w/ crown, large kitchen island, double vanities and many more. EcoSelect Energy Efficient Home! Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. For fastest response please contact Ashley Font at 843-333-8115.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Sugar Maple Court have any available units?
60 Sugar Maple Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Sugar Maple Court have?
Some of 60 Sugar Maple Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Sugar Maple Court currently offering any rent specials?
60 Sugar Maple Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Sugar Maple Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 Sugar Maple Court is pet friendly.
Does 60 Sugar Maple Court offer parking?
No, 60 Sugar Maple Court does not offer parking.
Does 60 Sugar Maple Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Sugar Maple Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Sugar Maple Court have a pool?
Yes, 60 Sugar Maple Court has a pool.
Does 60 Sugar Maple Court have accessible units?
No, 60 Sugar Maple Court does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Sugar Maple Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 Sugar Maple Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Sugar Maple Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Sugar Maple Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 60 Sugar Maple Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520
Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCWilson, NCLillington, NC
Rolesville, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCHope Mills, NCSanford, NCKinston, NCRockfish, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCTarboro, NCRaeford, NCAyden, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity