Johnston County, NC
254 Marsh Creek Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:31 PM

254 Marsh Creek Drive

254 Marsh Creek Drive · (919) 429-7368
Location

254 Marsh Creek Drive, Johnston County, NC 27529

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,745

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2235 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Coming soon, 8/1. A MUST SEE!!! Large front porch, HUGE Family Room with gas fireplace. Designer Kitchen w/GRANITE Countertops, TILE Backsplash, refrigerator gallery, stainless steel appliances and large island. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling, four bedrooms plus and an office. This home also has a security system and keypad for your garage door. Lots of upgrades throughout! Screen Porch & Patio. Fenced Yard. Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. For fastest response please contact Ashley Font at 843-333-8115

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have any available units?
254 Marsh Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have?
Some of 254 Marsh Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Marsh Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
254 Marsh Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Marsh Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Marsh Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 254 Marsh Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Marsh Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 254 Marsh Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 254 Marsh Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Marsh Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Marsh Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Marsh Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
