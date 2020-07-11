254 Marsh Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Coming soon, 8/1. A MUST SEE!!! Large front porch, HUGE Family Room with gas fireplace. Designer Kitchen w/GRANITE Countertops, TILE Backsplash, refrigerator gallery, stainless steel appliances and large island. Formal dining room with coffered ceiling, four bedrooms plus and an office. This home also has a security system and keypad for your garage door. Lots of upgrades throughout! Screen Porch & Patio. Fenced Yard. Pets are welcome, breed restrictions apply. For fastest response please contact Ashley Font at 843-333-8115