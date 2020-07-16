All apartments in Johnston County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:55 PM

239 Pamlico Drive

239 Pamlico Dr · (844) 874-2669
Location

239 Pamlico Dr, Johnston County, NC 27520
Little Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 239 Pamlico Drive Clayton NC · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,604 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days

(RLNE5661108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 239 Pamlico Drive have any available units?
239 Pamlico Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Pamlico Drive have?
Some of 239 Pamlico Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Pamlico Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 Pamlico Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Pamlico Drive pet-friendly?
No, 239 Pamlico Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 239 Pamlico Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 Pamlico Drive offers parking.
Does 239 Pamlico Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Pamlico Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Pamlico Drive have a pool?
Yes, 239 Pamlico Drive has a pool.
Does 239 Pamlico Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 Pamlico Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Pamlico Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Pamlico Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Pamlico Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Pamlico Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

