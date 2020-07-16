All apartments in Johnston County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 3:50 PM

2355 Smith Road

2355 Smith Road · (336) 344-9239
Location

2355 Smith Road, Johnston County, NC 27577

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Country Living at it's Best! Beautiful spacious home near Cleveland HS, with rocking chair, wrap around porch, on over an acre of land. Spacious eat-in kitchen, Vaulted ceiling and gas logs in living room, Private master suite, Bonus room in basement, LOTS of storage areas throughout this amazing home, including large closet in the basement.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 Smith Road have any available units?
2355 Smith Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2355 Smith Road currently offering any rent specials?
2355 Smith Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 Smith Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 Smith Road is pet friendly.
Does 2355 Smith Road offer parking?
No, 2355 Smith Road does not offer parking.
Does 2355 Smith Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2355 Smith Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 Smith Road have a pool?
No, 2355 Smith Road does not have a pool.
Does 2355 Smith Road have accessible units?
No, 2355 Smith Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 Smith Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2355 Smith Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2355 Smith Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2355 Smith Road does not have units with air conditioning.
