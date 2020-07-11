All apartments in Johnston County
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

1826 W Cotton Gin Drive

1826 West Cotton Gin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1826 West Cotton Gin Drive, Johnston County, NC 27527

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Fabulous 1 story END UNIT boasts 2 LARGE Bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths, Front Porch, Deck, Washer and Dryer. Rental Application and Credit Check Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have any available units?
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnston County, NC.
What amenities does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have?
Some of 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnston County.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive offer parking?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive has a pool.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
