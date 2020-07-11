Rent Calculator
All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive
1826 West Cotton Gin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1826 West Cotton Gin Drive, Johnston County, NC 27527
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous 1 story END UNIT boasts 2 LARGE Bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths, Front Porch, Deck, Washer and Dryer. Rental Application and Credit Check Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have any available units?
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Johnston County, NC
.
What amenities does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have?
Some of 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1826 W Cotton Gin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Johnston County
.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive offer parking?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive has a pool.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 W Cotton Gin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
