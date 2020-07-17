All apartments in Johnston County
Find more places like 108 Heathwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnston County, NC
/
108 Heathwood Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:09 AM

108 Heathwood Drive

108 Hearthwood Dr · (919) 607-3713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

108 Hearthwood Dr, Johnston County, NC 27527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Flowers Plantation. Walk to Harris Teeter, CVSPharmacy, and convenient to NC 42. Located across the street from River Dell Elementary School! Easy to maintain hardwood floors throughout main living areas, with carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen boasts SS appliances and granite countertops.First floor master bedroom w/ 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in yard, pets allowed with fee. 2 car detached garage. Adorable patio for seamless outdoor/indoor entertaining. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Heathwood Drive have any available units?
108 Heathwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnston County, NC.
What amenities does 108 Heathwood Drive have?
Some of 108 Heathwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Heathwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Heathwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Heathwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Heathwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Heathwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Heathwood Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Heathwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Heathwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Heathwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 108 Heathwood Drive has a pool.
Does 108 Heathwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Heathwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Heathwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Heathwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Heathwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Heathwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 108 Heathwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pines at Glen Laurel Luxury Apartments
20 Pine Hall Dr
Clayton, NC 27527
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop
Clayton, NC 27520
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop
Clayton, NC 27527
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way
Clayton, NC 27520

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCGreenville, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCZebulon, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCWilson, NCLillington, NC
Rolesville, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCHope Mills, NCSanford, NCKinston, NCRockfish, NCHillsborough, NCOxford, NCTarboro, NCRaeford, NCAyden, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity