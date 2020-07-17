108 Heathwood Drive

Amenities
Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Flowers Plantation. Walk to Harris Teeter, CVSPharmacy, and convenient to NC 42. Located across the street from River Dell Elementary School! Easy to maintain hardwood floors throughout main living areas, with carpeted bedrooms. Kitchen boasts SS appliances and granite countertops.First floor master bedroom w/ 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Fenced in yard, pets allowed with fee. 2 car detached garage. Adorable patio for seamless outdoor/indoor entertaining. Hurry!