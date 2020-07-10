9952 Maywine Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest suite

Beautiful, like new home in desirable Huntersville location for lease! Home features a Formal dining off the entryway has detailed molding and a tray ceiling. Spacious great room is open to the sunny breakfast area & kitchen. The kitchen is a cook's dream featuring granite counters, subway tile back splash, gas range, SS appliances, & a large walk in pantry. Guest suite on the main level w a full bath is perfect for visitors. Master suite upstairs provides plenty of room and a great WIC off the master bath. Master bath is complete w over sized vanity w dual sinks, soaking tub, & separate enclosed shower. Additional bedrooms are all good size, & the huge loft space is great as a second family room. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. The fenced in backyard is nice & flat with a good size patio for entertaining. Qualifications: Minimum of 620 credit score, NO evictions, proof of income (3x's the rent amount), and verification of employment.