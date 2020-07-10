All apartments in Huntersville
9952 Maywine Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

9952 Maywine Circle

9952 Maywine Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9952 Maywine Cir, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
Beautiful, like new home in desirable Huntersville location for lease! Home features a Formal dining off the entryway has detailed molding and a tray ceiling. Spacious great room is open to the sunny breakfast area & kitchen. The kitchen is a cook's dream featuring granite counters, subway tile back splash, gas range, SS appliances, & a large walk in pantry. Guest suite on the main level w a full bath is perfect for visitors. Master suite upstairs provides plenty of room and a great WIC off the master bath. Master bath is complete w over sized vanity w dual sinks, soaking tub, &  separate enclosed shower. Additional bedrooms are all good size, & the huge loft space is great as a second family room. Laundry room is upstairs for added convenience. The fenced in backyard is nice & flat with a good size patio for entertaining. Qualifications: Minimum of 620 credit score, NO evictions, proof of income (3x's the rent amount), and verification of employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9952 Maywine Circle have any available units?
9952 Maywine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9952 Maywine Circle have?
Some of 9952 Maywine Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9952 Maywine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9952 Maywine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9952 Maywine Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9952 Maywine Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9952 Maywine Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9952 Maywine Circle offers parking.
Does 9952 Maywine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9952 Maywine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9952 Maywine Circle have a pool?
No, 9952 Maywine Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9952 Maywine Circle have accessible units?
No, 9952 Maywine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9952 Maywine Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9952 Maywine Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 9952 Maywine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9952 Maywine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
