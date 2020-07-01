9808 Holly Center Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub sauna

Two bedroom/two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas. Each home features the best in technology & immaculate finishes-glass front shaker cabinetry w/built-in wine racks, ceiling fans, plank flooring, quartz countertops, oversized showers, open kitchens, huge windows & massive closets. Amenities include a spa w/sauna, expansive fitness center, golf simulator, gaming lawn, pet park, pool & more! Price based on an immediate move-in with a twelve month lease, other terms available but price will vary. Move-in by May 17th and receive up to one month free!