Huntersville, NC
9808 Holly Center Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

9808 Holly Center Drive

9808 Holly Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Holly Center Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Two bedroom/two bath, premium apartment home at Holly Crest, an apartment village characterized by attention to detail & intentional, custom design centered around four distinct entertainment plazas. Each home features the best in technology & immaculate finishes-glass front shaker cabinetry w/built-in wine racks, ceiling fans, plank flooring, quartz countertops, oversized showers, open kitchens, huge windows & massive closets. Amenities include a spa w/sauna, expansive fitness center, golf simulator, gaming lawn, pet park, pool & more! Price based on an immediate move-in with a twelve month lease, other terms available but price will vary. Move-in by May 17th and receive up to one month free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 425
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Holly Center Drive have any available units?
9808 Holly Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9808 Holly Center Drive have?
Some of 9808 Holly Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Holly Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Holly Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Holly Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9808 Holly Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9808 Holly Center Drive offer parking?
No, 9808 Holly Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9808 Holly Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9808 Holly Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Holly Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9808 Holly Center Drive has a pool.
Does 9808 Holly Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 9808 Holly Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Holly Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9808 Holly Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9808 Holly Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9808 Holly Center Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

