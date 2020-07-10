9643 Sunset Grove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

AFFORDABLE ELEGANCE 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths townhome located in Skybrook! Enjoy carefree living with all outdoor maintenance included. So many upgrades, hardwoods, large kitchen with center island, 42' cabinets & lots of counter space & pantry. This is one of the most spacious you'll find with 20 ft. ceilings in great room with gas fireplace, breakfast area, formal living & Dinning room, Large Master Suite & Master bath with separate tub & shower. Includes washer/dryer & refrigerator. Private extra large patio!