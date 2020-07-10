All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9643 Sunset Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9643 Sunset Grove Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

9643 Sunset Grove Drive

9643 Sunset Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

9643 Sunset Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AFFORDABLE ELEGANCE 3 bedroom 2 1/2 baths townhome located in Skybrook! Enjoy carefree living with all outdoor maintenance included. So many upgrades, hardwoods, large kitchen with center island, 42' cabinets & lots of counter space & pantry. This is one of the most spacious you'll find with 20 ft. ceilings in great room with gas fireplace, breakfast area, formal living & Dinning room, Large Master Suite & Master bath with separate tub & shower. Includes washer/dryer & refrigerator. Private extra large patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have any available units?
9643 Sunset Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have?
Some of 9643 Sunset Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9643 Sunset Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9643 Sunset Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9643 Sunset Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9643 Sunset Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9643 Sunset Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College