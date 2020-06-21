Great end unit townhome in Huntersville. Awesome location-Freeway access, restaurants, grocery and hospital. This home will be fully painted and all new floors installed before occupancy. Not available to move in until July 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have any available units?
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have?
Some of 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.