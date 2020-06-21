All apartments in Huntersville
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane

9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

Great end unit townhome in Huntersville. Awesome location-Freeway access, restaurants, grocery and hospital.  This home will be fully painted and all new floors installed before occupancy.  Not available to move in until July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have any available units?
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have?
Some of 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9403 Rosewood Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
