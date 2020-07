Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom house on a private cul-de-sac lot in the Torrence Crossing subdivision. All three bedrooms are upstairs along with a large bonus room. Open floor plan downstairs with dining room, sitting room, breakfast room, and living room with fireplace. Large back yard offers plenty of space for entertaining. Easy access to I-77, shopping and restaurants.