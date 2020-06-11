All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
8523 Lindholm Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

8523 Lindholm Drive

8523 Lindholm Drive
Location

8523 Lindholm Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 2-story home in Birkdale Village within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Hardwoods throughout and the floor plan has main level Great Room with fireplace, Formal Dining, Breakfast area, Kitchen and Laundry with Washer/Dryer included. The upper level has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub. Enjoy the large Front Porch, Rear Patio, Detached 2-Car Garage, a Fenced Yard and the community park across the street. You can walk or bike to Birkdale Village shopping, restaurants, the community pool & more! No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8523 Lindholm Drive have any available units?
8523 Lindholm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8523 Lindholm Drive have?
Some of 8523 Lindholm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8523 Lindholm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8523 Lindholm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8523 Lindholm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8523 Lindholm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8523 Lindholm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8523 Lindholm Drive offers parking.
Does 8523 Lindholm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8523 Lindholm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8523 Lindholm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8523 Lindholm Drive has a pool.
Does 8523 Lindholm Drive have accessible units?
No, 8523 Lindholm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8523 Lindholm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8523 Lindholm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8523 Lindholm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8523 Lindholm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

