8523 Lindholm Drive

Lovely 2-story home in Birkdale Village within walking distance to shopping and restaurants! Hardwoods throughout and the floor plan has main level Great Room with fireplace, Formal Dining, Breakfast area, Kitchen and Laundry with Washer/Dryer included. The upper level has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub. Enjoy the large Front Porch, Rear Patio, Detached 2-Car Garage, a Fenced Yard and the community park across the street. You can walk or bike to Birkdale Village shopping, restaurants, the community pool & more! No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.