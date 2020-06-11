All apartments in Huntersville
Location

7530 Lullwater Cove, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable Henderson Park home with recent updates. Bright, 2-story entry with crown molding and wainscoting detail. Flex room off entry could be office, play room, media, or dining. Two-story Great Room with fireplace featuring mantle-to-ceiling wainscoting detail; Sun-lit kitchen overlooks back yard and features bright white cabinets, breakfast bar, and plentiful counter space. Upper Master Suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet; En Suite with dual vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Two additional upper bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Private back yard for relaxing or entertaining. One small pet not to exceed 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 Lullwater Cove have any available units?
7530 Lullwater Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7530 Lullwater Cove have?
Some of 7530 Lullwater Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 Lullwater Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7530 Lullwater Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 Lullwater Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 Lullwater Cove is pet friendly.
Does 7530 Lullwater Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7530 Lullwater Cove offers parking.
Does 7530 Lullwater Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7530 Lullwater Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 Lullwater Cove have a pool?
No, 7530 Lullwater Cove does not have a pool.
Does 7530 Lullwater Cove have accessible units?
No, 7530 Lullwater Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 Lullwater Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 Lullwater Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 7530 Lullwater Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 7530 Lullwater Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
