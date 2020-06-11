7530 Lullwater Cove

Amenities
Adorable Henderson Park home with recent updates. Bright, 2-story entry with crown molding and wainscoting detail. Flex room off entry could be office, play room, media, or dining. Two-story Great Room with fireplace featuring mantle-to-ceiling wainscoting detail; Sun-lit kitchen overlooks back yard and features bright white cabinets, breakfast bar, and plentiful counter space. Upper Master Suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet; En Suite with dual vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Two additional upper bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Private back yard for relaxing or entertaining. One small pet not to exceed 25 lbs.