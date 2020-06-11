7530 Lullwater Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable Henderson Park home with recent updates. Bright, 2-story entry with crown molding and wainscoting detail. Flex room off entry could be office, play room, media, or dining. Two-story Great Room with fireplace featuring mantle-to-ceiling wainscoting detail; Sun-lit kitchen overlooks back yard and features bright white cabinets, breakfast bar, and plentiful counter space. Upper Master Suite with trey ceiling, large walk-in closet; En Suite with dual vanity, garden tub, and walk-in shower. Two additional upper bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Private back yard for relaxing or entertaining. One small pet not to exceed 25 lbs.