Huntersville, NC
7516 April Mist Trail
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

7516 April Mist Trail

7516 April Mist Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7516 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two master suites!! Well thought out floorplan in this Tanner's Creek home. First floor features LVP hardwood style flooring through all common areas, a formal dining room, amazing kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, lots of counter/cabinet space and pantry (refrigerator included!), breakfast bar, sunny great room with fireplace. First floor master suite with raised height double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs you will find a second master suite with tray ceiling, raised double vanity sink and extra spacious shower. Two more secondary bedrooms and another full bath. Amazing backyard!! Convenient to Huntersville, North Charlotte and a quick commute into the city. $200 off first full month’s rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 April Mist Trail have any available units?
7516 April Mist Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7516 April Mist Trail have?
Some of 7516 April Mist Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 April Mist Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7516 April Mist Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 April Mist Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7516 April Mist Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 7516 April Mist Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7516 April Mist Trail offers parking.
Does 7516 April Mist Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 April Mist Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 April Mist Trail have a pool?
No, 7516 April Mist Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7516 April Mist Trail have accessible units?
No, 7516 April Mist Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 April Mist Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7516 April Mist Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 7516 April Mist Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 7516 April Mist Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
