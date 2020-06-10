7516 April Mist Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two master suites!! Well thought out floorplan in this Tanner's Creek home. First floor features LVP hardwood style flooring through all common areas, a formal dining room, amazing kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, lots of counter/cabinet space and pantry (refrigerator included!), breakfast bar, sunny great room with fireplace. First floor master suite with raised height double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs you will find a second master suite with tray ceiling, raised double vanity sink and extra spacious shower. Two more secondary bedrooms and another full bath. Amazing backyard!! Convenient to Huntersville, North Charlotte and a quick commute into the city. $200 off first full month’s rent!