7423 Henderson Park Road

Great 2 Story home with fenced back yard in Huntersville, NC - Subdivision: Henderson Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 1996

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater Central Air

Schools: Barnette Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School



This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. It has formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and 2 story great room with fireplace. The master has a large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a large patio and fenced back yard. It is located just off of Bud Henderson Rd. near Beatties Ford Rd. in Huntersville. Close to Gilead Rd and I-77. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte or Lake Norman. From I-77 take Exit 23 and go West on Gilead Rd. Continue West on Bud Henderson Rd, Left on Henderson Park. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1595 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



