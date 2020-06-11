All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7423 Henderson Park Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7423 Henderson Park Road
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:27 AM

7423 Henderson Park Road

7423 Henderson Park Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7423 Henderson Park Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2 Story home with fenced back yard in Huntersville, NC - Subdivision: Henderson Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 1996
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater Central Air
Schools: Barnette Elem., Bradley Middle, Hopewell High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. It has formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and 2 story great room with fireplace. The master has a large walk in closet and private bath with dual vanity and separate tub/shower. The home also has a large patio and fenced back yard. It is located just off of Bud Henderson Rd. near Beatties Ford Rd. in Huntersville. Close to Gilead Rd and I-77. Minutes from Uptown Charlotte or Lake Norman. From I-77 take Exit 23 and go West on Gilead Rd. Continue West on Bud Henderson Rd, Left on Henderson Park. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1595 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4779629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Henderson Park Road have any available units?
7423 Henderson Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7423 Henderson Park Road have?
Some of 7423 Henderson Park Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Henderson Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Henderson Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Henderson Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Henderson Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Henderson Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Henderson Park Road offers parking.
Does 7423 Henderson Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Henderson Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Henderson Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 7423 Henderson Park Road has a pool.
Does 7423 Henderson Park Road have accessible units?
No, 7423 Henderson Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Henderson Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Henderson Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 Henderson Park Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7423 Henderson Park Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College