7306 Stillbrook Bend Court

2-story home in the popular Tanners Creek community For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining area and a Half Bathroom. The upper level has the Laundry, Master Bedroom with garden tub and walk-in closet and 3 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio, Fenced Yard, Community Pool and Playground! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!