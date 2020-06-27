All apartments in Huntersville
208 Canadice Road
208 Canadice Road

208 Canadice Road · No Longer Available
Location

208 Canadice Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Shepherds Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint RANCH home set beneath the trees in Shepherds Vineyard For Rent! Floor plan has large Great Room with fireplace, Pergo flooring, Kitchen open to Dining Room, Laundry with Washer and Dryer included, spacious Master and 2 Bedrooms that share the 2nd Full Bath. Large two-tiered Deck overlooks the wooded rear yard. Attached 2-Car Garage with pegboard for organization. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking and Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

