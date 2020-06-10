18231 Conductor Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home sits peacefully across the street from a treed area. Ready and in move in condition. Relax on the front porch or out on your rear patio. Inside you'll find a nice open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and stools for counter dining. There is also ample room for a kitchen table. The family room which is open to the kitchen, has a gas fireplace. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, each equipped with a ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a tub a separate shower and a large walk-in closet.

There is a detached two car garage in the rear. Pets considered on a case by case basis.