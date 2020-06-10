All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

18231 Conductor Court

18231 Conductor Court · No Longer Available
Location

18231 Conductor Court, Huntersville, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home sits peacefully across the street from a treed area. Ready and in move in condition. Relax on the front porch or out on your rear patio. Inside you'll find a nice open floor plan. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and stools for counter dining. There is also ample room for a kitchen table. The family room which is open to the kitchen, has a gas fireplace. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, each equipped with a ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a tub a separate shower and a large walk-in closet.
There is a detached two car garage in the rear. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18231 Conductor Court have any available units?
18231 Conductor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 18231 Conductor Court have?
Some of 18231 Conductor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18231 Conductor Court currently offering any rent specials?
18231 Conductor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18231 Conductor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 18231 Conductor Court is pet friendly.
Does 18231 Conductor Court offer parking?
Yes, 18231 Conductor Court offers parking.
Does 18231 Conductor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18231 Conductor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18231 Conductor Court have a pool?
No, 18231 Conductor Court does not have a pool.
Does 18231 Conductor Court have accessible units?
No, 18231 Conductor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18231 Conductor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18231 Conductor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 18231 Conductor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 18231 Conductor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
