Huntersville, NC
17732 Caldwell Track Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17732 Caldwell Track Drive

17732 Caldwell Track Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17732 Caldwell Track Dr, Huntersville, NC 28031
Caldwell Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
This fantastic townhome with dual master suites is situated in the desirable Caldwell Station community.
Located north of Charlotte and minutes to Birkdale, Northcross Shopping Center and Whole Foods! You'll love the convenience to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife the Lake Norman area has to offer! Close to several parks, McDowell Creek Greenway and golf. Easy access to I-77 puts all of Charlotte within reach.
Custom paint, crown molding and tile floors are just a few of the upgrades in this stellar home. You will love the open kitchen which features a tile backsplash, solid surface counter tops, a breakfast bar island and a separate dining area. Relax on the covered front porch or the rear patio, complete with a storage unit. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

