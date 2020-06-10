17732 Caldwell Track Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

This fantastic townhome with dual master suites is situated in the desirable Caldwell Station community.

Located north of Charlotte and minutes to Birkdale, Northcross Shopping Center and Whole Foods! You'll love the convenience to all the shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife the Lake Norman area has to offer! Close to several parks, McDowell Creek Greenway and golf. Easy access to I-77 puts all of Charlotte within reach.

Custom paint, crown molding and tile floors are just a few of the upgrades in this stellar home. You will love the open kitchen which features a tile backsplash, solid surface counter tops, a breakfast bar island and a separate dining area. Relax on the covered front porch or the rear patio, complete with a storage unit. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center & playground.