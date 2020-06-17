16965 Bridgeton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Perfect location in Birkdale Village. NOT on noisy heavily trafficked Townley Rd. Has Beautiful pond view. Just steps to everything Birkdale has to offer. Large master suite with fabulous master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Spacious 2nd master bedroom with private bathroom. Townhome has many upgrades including a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor and gas stove. Other features include a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and one car garage. Brand new A/C unit. Washer/dryer included. Relax on the rocking chair style front porch. Community pool, clubhouse, playground, and walking/bike trails. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.