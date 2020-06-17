All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

16965 Bridgeton Ln

16965 Bridgeton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16965 Bridgeton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Perfect location in Birkdale Village. NOT on noisy heavily trafficked Townley Rd. Has Beautiful pond view. Just steps to everything Birkdale has to offer. Large master suite with fabulous master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Spacious 2nd master bedroom with private bathroom. Townhome has many upgrades including a chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floor and gas stove. Other features include a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, and one car garage. Brand new A/C unit. Washer/dryer included. Relax on the rocking chair style front porch. Community pool, clubhouse, playground, and walking/bike trails. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have any available units?
16965 Bridgeton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have?
Some of 16965 Bridgeton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16965 Bridgeton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16965 Bridgeton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16965 Bridgeton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16965 Bridgeton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16965 Bridgeton Ln offers parking.
Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16965 Bridgeton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16965 Bridgeton Ln has a pool.
Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have accessible units?
No, 16965 Bridgeton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16965 Bridgeton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16965 Bridgeton Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16965 Bridgeton Ln has units with air conditioning.
