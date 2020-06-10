All apartments in Huntersville
16829 Hampton Trace Road
16829 Hampton Trace Road

16829 Hampton Trace Road · No Longer Available
Location

16829 Hampton Trace Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Hampton Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT (PICTURES DO NOT REFLECT), NEW ROOF, 2 NEW HVAC SYSTEMS, 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Hough High, Bailey Middle, and JV Washam school district. One bedroom w/full bath on main floor. Separate office/living room. Kitchen with stainless appliances (some older appliances shown in photos), tile floor, granite counters. Oversized deck with entire deck recently redone with new deck boards and fresh stain (not shown), private fenced yard. Pets are conditional with owner approval. Green paint and wallpaper have since been neutralized. Home is in great condition and super convenient location!..near shopping and easy access to I77. Rental income requirements include income at least three times rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have any available units?
16829 Hampton Trace Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have?
Some of 16829 Hampton Trace Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16829 Hampton Trace Road currently offering any rent specials?
16829 Hampton Trace Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16829 Hampton Trace Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16829 Hampton Trace Road is pet friendly.
Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road offer parking?
Yes, 16829 Hampton Trace Road offers parking.
Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16829 Hampton Trace Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have a pool?
No, 16829 Hampton Trace Road does not have a pool.
Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have accessible units?
No, 16829 Hampton Trace Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16829 Hampton Trace Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16829 Hampton Trace Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16829 Hampton Trace Road has units with air conditioning.
