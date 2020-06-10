16829 Hampton Trace Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. FRESH NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT (PICTURES DO NOT REFLECT), NEW ROOF, 2 NEW HVAC SYSTEMS, 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in Hough High, Bailey Middle, and JV Washam school district. One bedroom w/full bath on main floor. Separate office/living room. Kitchen with stainless appliances (some older appliances shown in photos), tile floor, granite counters. Oversized deck with entire deck recently redone with new deck boards and fresh stain (not shown), private fenced yard. Pets are conditional with owner approval. Green paint and wallpaper have since been neutralized. Home is in great condition and super convenient location!..near shopping and easy access to I77. Rental income requirements include income at least three times rental amount.