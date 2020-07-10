15754 Seafield Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

A gorgeous rental in highly-desired MacAulay! This precious three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is well-appointed with formal dining room, separate office and open-concept great room and kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas cooking and functional island. Backyard is fenced. All bedrooms are upstairs along with laundry. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with garden tub, stand up shower and walk in closet! Enjoy morning coffee on the front porch and dinners on the paver patio. Walk to Grand Oak Elementary. Community has incredible amenities including common areas, parks, playgrounds, ponds, Jr olympic swimming pool, summer swim team, tennis courts, clubhouse and so much more! Most renters end up purchasing and staying in MacAulay!