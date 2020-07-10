All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

15754 Seafield Lane

15754 Seafield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15754 Seafield Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
A gorgeous rental in highly-desired MacAulay! This precious three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is well-appointed with formal dining room, separate office and open-concept great room and kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas cooking and functional island. Backyard is fenced. All bedrooms are upstairs along with laundry. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom with garden tub, stand up shower and walk in closet! Enjoy morning coffee on the front porch and dinners on the paver patio. Walk to Grand Oak Elementary. Community has incredible amenities including common areas, parks, playgrounds, ponds, Jr olympic swimming pool, summer swim team, tennis courts, clubhouse and so much more! Most renters end up purchasing and staying in MacAulay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15754 Seafield Lane have any available units?
15754 Seafield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15754 Seafield Lane have?
Some of 15754 Seafield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15754 Seafield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15754 Seafield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15754 Seafield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15754 Seafield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15754 Seafield Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15754 Seafield Lane offers parking.
Does 15754 Seafield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15754 Seafield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15754 Seafield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15754 Seafield Lane has a pool.
Does 15754 Seafield Lane have accessible units?
No, 15754 Seafield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15754 Seafield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15754 Seafield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15754 Seafield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15754 Seafield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
