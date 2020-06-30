14941 Carrington Ridge Drive

Amenities

Enjoy this beautiful Carrington Ridge home with lots of upgrades, featuring real wood floors and fireplace. The kitchen was made for entertaining, with top-of-the-line counters and stainless appliances, tile back splash, and under-cabinet lighting. The large master suite on the main has a sitting area by the bay window, walk in closet, garden tub and dual vanities. Bathrooms throughout the home have been upgraded with new vanities, fixtures, and contemporary lighting. You'll love all the extra space in the bonus room (or 4th bedroom) with full bath upstairs. There is a large dining room plus two extra bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Enjoy the breeze from both the large covered front porch, and the large covered patio off the breakfast room, perfect for playing and relaxing in the well-manicured private backyard. There is a roomy driveway and 2-car garage attached, plus an irrigation system. Short walk to the swimming pool and kids park. Great schools nearby and within 5 minutes to shopping, restaurants and Lake Norman!



Pets: Cats allowed (up to 2), No dogs allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 12/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

