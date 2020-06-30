All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
14941 Carrington Ridge Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 4:14 PM

14941 Carrington Ridge Drive

14941 Carrington Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14941 Carrington Ridge Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this beautiful Carrington Ridge home with lots of upgrades, featuring real wood floors and fireplace. The kitchen was made for entertaining, with top-of-the-line counters and stainless appliances, tile back splash, and under-cabinet lighting. The large master suite on the main has a sitting area by the bay window, walk in closet, garden tub and dual vanities. Bathrooms throughout the home have been upgraded with new vanities, fixtures, and contemporary lighting. You'll love all the extra space in the bonus room (or 4th bedroom) with full bath upstairs. There is a large dining room plus two extra bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Enjoy the breeze from both the large covered front porch, and the large covered patio off the breakfast room, perfect for playing and relaxing in the well-manicured private backyard. There is a roomy driveway and 2-car garage attached, plus an irrigation system. Short walk to the swimming pool and kids park. Great schools nearby and within 5 minutes to shopping, restaurants and Lake Norman!

Pets: Cats allowed (up to 2), No dogs allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 12/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have any available units?
14941 Carrington Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have?
Some of 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14941 Carrington Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14941 Carrington Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College