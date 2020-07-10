All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

14720 Northgreen Dr

14720 Northgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14720 Northgreen Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUNTERSVILLE RENTALS, $1900 to $2900 MTHLY, 4+ BRS - Property Id: 160784

Listed address and photo are not of the actual home available - Investment group has many homes for rent in this area starting around $1900 a month - These homes have 3, 4 & 5 bedrooms, upgraded kitchens, community amenities, quality schools, pets ARE welcome! Not the are you want? Same Investment group has 100's of homes in most areas including SC starting around $1900 a month - Min 1yr rental - Min credit score 550 - Stable employment - No evictions within last 3 years - No current bankruptcy - Min $70,000 yearly household income - 2 months rent for deposit - If you love the home and community while renting, the investment group will sell you the home - Get free link to available homes by calling or texting 704-507-6123
- NOT A SCAM - I have 25 years real Estate experience in Charlotte region
- Kip Moore, Highgarden Real Estate, 1994
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/160784
Property Id 160784

(RLNE5389142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14720 Northgreen Dr have any available units?
14720 Northgreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14720 Northgreen Dr have?
Some of 14720 Northgreen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14720 Northgreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14720 Northgreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14720 Northgreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14720 Northgreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14720 Northgreen Dr offer parking?
No, 14720 Northgreen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14720 Northgreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14720 Northgreen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14720 Northgreen Dr have a pool?
No, 14720 Northgreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14720 Northgreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 14720 Northgreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14720 Northgreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14720 Northgreen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14720 Northgreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14720 Northgreen Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

