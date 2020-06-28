14607 Northgreen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

Located in Skybrook neighborhood, a premiere golf course community w/ pristine homes. 2 min walk from house to golf clubhouse. Enjoy clubhouse restaurant and weekly events. 3 houses away from golf driving range. Enjoy 2 neighborhood parks with playing fields, as well as playgrounds, fishing pond, and walking trail. Beautifully landscaped entrances and community areas. Located on a corner lot with fenced yard. Home has so much space. Master down w/ large closet. 2 large bonus rooms that could also be used as extra bedrooms. Sunroom and deck. Two story foyer & great room. Extensive moldings, plantation shutters. Ceiling fans in many rooms. Hardwood floors in all living areas & all bedrooms. All bathrooms have tile or wood floors. Jacuzzi tub. 2 car garage w/ nice floor and ramp walkway into house. 2 staircases. Updated light fixtures. Only 20 min to Uptown Charlotte, Lake Norman, UNCC, airport. 10 minutes to Concord Mills mall and Northlake Mall. Looking for 6, 9 or 18 month lease.