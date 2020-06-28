All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

14607 Northgreen Drive

14607 Northgreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14607 Northgreen Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
Located in Skybrook neighborhood, a premiere golf course community w/ pristine homes. 2 min walk from house to golf clubhouse. Enjoy clubhouse restaurant and weekly events. 3 houses away from golf driving range. Enjoy 2 neighborhood parks with playing fields, as well as playgrounds, fishing pond, and walking trail. Beautifully landscaped entrances and community areas. Located on a corner lot with fenced yard. Home has so much space. Master down w/ large closet. 2 large bonus rooms that could also be used as extra bedrooms. Sunroom and deck. Two story foyer & great room. Extensive moldings, plantation shutters. Ceiling fans in many rooms. Hardwood floors in all living areas & all bedrooms. All bathrooms have tile or wood floors. Jacuzzi tub. 2 car garage w/ nice floor and ramp walkway into house. 2 staircases. Updated light fixtures. Only 20 min to Uptown Charlotte, Lake Norman, UNCC, airport. 10 minutes to Concord Mills mall and Northlake Mall. Looking for 6, 9 or 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14607 Northgreen Drive have any available units?
14607 Northgreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14607 Northgreen Drive have?
Some of 14607 Northgreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14607 Northgreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14607 Northgreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14607 Northgreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14607 Northgreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14607 Northgreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14607 Northgreen Drive offers parking.
Does 14607 Northgreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14607 Northgreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14607 Northgreen Drive have a pool?
No, 14607 Northgreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14607 Northgreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 14607 Northgreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14607 Northgreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14607 Northgreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14607 Northgreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14607 Northgreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
