14520 Reese Blvd W

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

This beautiful end-unit 3-story town home is within walking distance to shopping and dining at Rosedale! The floor plan offers two bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half-baths. Features include crown molding, wood floors, and a bonus room and half-bath on the lower level. The kitchen with an island and a breakfast nook with a bay window has a pass-through into the family room with a fireplace. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling and a bath with a dual sink vanity.



Lawn care is included in the rent. One-car garage.



Minutes to I-77 and Novant Health Huntersville!



