Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
14520 Reese Blvd W
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:06 PM

14520 Reese Blvd W

14520 Reese Blvd W · No Longer Available
Location

14520 Reese Blvd W, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful end-unit 3-story town home is within walking distance to shopping and dining at Rosedale! The floor plan offers two bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half-baths. Features include crown molding, wood floors, and a bonus room and half-bath on the lower level. The kitchen with an island and a breakfast nook with a bay window has a pass-through into the family room with a fireplace. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling and a bath with a dual sink vanity.

Lawn care is included in the rent. One-car garage.

Minutes to I-77 and Novant Health Huntersville!

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14520 Reese Blvd W have any available units?
14520 Reese Blvd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14520 Reese Blvd W have?
Some of 14520 Reese Blvd W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14520 Reese Blvd W currently offering any rent specials?
14520 Reese Blvd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14520 Reese Blvd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 14520 Reese Blvd W is pet friendly.
Does 14520 Reese Blvd W offer parking?
Yes, 14520 Reese Blvd W offers parking.
Does 14520 Reese Blvd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14520 Reese Blvd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14520 Reese Blvd W have a pool?
No, 14520 Reese Blvd W does not have a pool.
Does 14520 Reese Blvd W have accessible units?
No, 14520 Reese Blvd W does not have accessible units.
Does 14520 Reese Blvd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 14520 Reese Blvd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14520 Reese Blvd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 14520 Reese Blvd W does not have units with air conditioning.
