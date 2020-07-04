14226 Harvington Drive

Amenities
Walk into this gorgeous home with hardwoods throughout including all bedrooms! This very open floorplan offers
granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. A sliding barn door adds a unique touch to the laundry room!
Spa like master bathroom with recycled glass tile, rainfall shower head and frameless door! Huge bonus room, perfect for a media or playroom! Screened porch, huge fenced in back yard with treehouse! This home is in a perfect location, walk to A Rated elementary school!