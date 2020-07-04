All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

14226 Harvington Drive

14226 Harvington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14226 Harvington Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Macaulay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Walk into this gorgeous home with hardwoods throughout including all bedrooms! This very open floorplan offers
granite and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. A sliding barn door adds a unique touch to the laundry room!
Spa like master bathroom with recycled glass tile, rainfall shower head and frameless door! Huge bonus room, perfect for a media or playroom! Screened porch, huge fenced in back yard with treehouse! This home is in a perfect location, walk to A Rated elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14226 Harvington Drive have any available units?
14226 Harvington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14226 Harvington Drive have?
Some of 14226 Harvington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14226 Harvington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14226 Harvington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14226 Harvington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14226 Harvington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14226 Harvington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14226 Harvington Drive offers parking.
Does 14226 Harvington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14226 Harvington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14226 Harvington Drive have a pool?
No, 14226 Harvington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14226 Harvington Drive have accessible units?
No, 14226 Harvington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14226 Harvington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14226 Harvington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14226 Harvington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14226 Harvington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

