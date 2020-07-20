All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13843 Waverton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13843 Waverton Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13843 Waverton Lane

13843 Waverton Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13843 Waverton Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 3-story townhome in the established Carrington Ridge community in Huntersville For Rent! Freshly painted interior and new carpet being installed in January 2019! Main level features Great Room with fireplace, Dining Room with bay window, open Kitchen with Pantry and Island, Breakfast nook with door to backyard, Half Bath and Laundry Closet. Second floor Master Suite has walk-in closet and Full Bath and Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath. Third floor 2nd Master with walk-in and 3rd Full Bath would also make a great Office or Bonus/Play Room. Enjoy a large Fenced Yard with Covered Patio, Storage Closet an walkway to the Detached 1-Car Garage. This townhome is within walking distance to the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the fenced yard area. HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Property will be ready early February 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13843 Waverton Lane have any available units?
13843 Waverton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13843 Waverton Lane have?
Some of 13843 Waverton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13843 Waverton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13843 Waverton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13843 Waverton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane offers parking.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane has a pool.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have accessible units?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13843 Waverton Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13843 Waverton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13843 Waverton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College