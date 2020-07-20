13843 Waverton Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious 3-story townhome in the established Carrington Ridge community in Huntersville For Rent! Freshly painted interior and new carpet being installed in January 2019! Main level features Great Room with fireplace, Dining Room with bay window, open Kitchen with Pantry and Island, Breakfast nook with door to backyard, Half Bath and Laundry Closet. Second floor Master Suite has walk-in closet and Full Bath and Bedroom 2 with 2nd Full Bath. Third floor 2nd Master with walk-in and 3rd Full Bath would also make a great Office or Bonus/Play Room. Enjoy a large Fenced Yard with Covered Patio, Storage Closet an walkway to the Detached 1-Car Garage. This townhome is within walking distance to the community pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of the fenced yard area. HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and No Pets allowed. Property will be ready early February 2019!