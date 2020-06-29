13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd

Amenities
Adorable 3BR/2BA Split Bedroom Floorplan. Spacious living areas with laminate floors, vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with solid surface countertops, wood top island and tile floors. Master features walk-in closet, newly updated bath. One car garage and exterior storage. Privacy fenced rear yard. Move-In Ready!
