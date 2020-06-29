All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd
Last updated March 28 2020 at 5:15 AM

13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd

13840 Hastings Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13840 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable 3BR/2BA Split Bedroom Floorplan. Spacious living areas with laminate floors, vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with solid surface countertops, wood top island and tile floors. Master features walk-in closet, newly updated bath. One car garage and exterior storage. Privacy fenced rear yard. Move-In Ready!
3 BR / 2 BA Split Bedroom Ranch in Great Location. Move-In Ready. Laminate Floors & FP in Great Room, Kitchen has solid surface countertops, wood top island and tile floors. Spacious master suite with updated master bath. Great community. Close to shopping and Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have any available units?
13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have?
Some of 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd offers parking.
Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have a pool?
No, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have accessible units?
No, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13840 Hastings Farm Road, Stinson Cove Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College