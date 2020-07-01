Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13836 Cypress Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13836 Cypress Woods Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13836 Cypress Woods Drive
13836 Cypress Woods Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
13836 Cypress Woods Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge
Amenities
garage
pool
dog park
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Lovely Townhome in Carrington Ridge, near pool, brand new paint and carpet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have any available units?
13836 Cypress Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have?
Some of 13836 Cypress Woods Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13836 Cypress Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13836 Cypress Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13836 Cypress Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntersville
.
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13836 Cypress Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13836 Cypress Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Similar Pages
Huntersville 1 Bedrooms
Huntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with Balcony
Huntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Clemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Thomasville, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College