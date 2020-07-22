All apartments in Huntersville
13813 Hill St

13813 Hill Street · No Longer Available
Location

13813 Hill Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in the heart of Huntersville - Property Id: 199320

Super cute 2br. located in Vermillion. This unit has a basement bonus room that would be perfect for a home office, workout room or extra bedroom. There is a half bath adjacent to the garage and flex space as well. New laminate hardwood in basement and first floor. Big light filled kitchen that opens into family room makes entertaining a breeze. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with two closets and a big secondary bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs laundry makes this unit ultra convenient. Restaurant and post office located in neighborhood. Perfect location as it is 8 minutes from Birkdale Village, 5 minutes from highway 77 and 20 minutes to uptown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199320
Property Id 199320

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5442328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13813 Hill St have any available units?
13813 Hill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13813 Hill St have?
Some of 13813 Hill St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13813 Hill St currently offering any rent specials?
13813 Hill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13813 Hill St pet-friendly?
No, 13813 Hill St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13813 Hill St offer parking?
Yes, 13813 Hill St offers parking.
Does 13813 Hill St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13813 Hill St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13813 Hill St have a pool?
No, 13813 Hill St does not have a pool.
Does 13813 Hill St have accessible units?
No, 13813 Hill St does not have accessible units.
Does 13813 Hill St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13813 Hill St has units with dishwashers.
Does 13813 Hill St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13813 Hill St does not have units with air conditioning.
