13813 Hill St

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym microwave

Beautiful townhome in the heart of Huntersville - Property Id: 199320



Super cute 2br. located in Vermillion. This unit has a basement bonus room that would be perfect for a home office, workout room or extra bedroom. There is a half bath adjacent to the garage and flex space as well. New laminate hardwood in basement and first floor. Big light filled kitchen that opens into family room makes entertaining a breeze. Upstairs is a spacious master suite with two closets and a big secondary bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs laundry makes this unit ultra convenient. Restaurant and post office located in neighborhood. Perfect location as it is 8 minutes from Birkdale Village, 5 minutes from highway 77 and 20 minutes to uptown.

No Pets Allowed



