Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Charming 3 bedroom ranch in great Huntersville location! Conveniently located in popular Glenwyck subdivision this well maintained home is a dream. Fenced in back yard with plenty of space to entertain. Kitchen recently updated with new tile, granite counter tops and subway tile back splash. Open feel between he kitchen and living room with a gas log fireplace. Perfectly placed across the street from a mature wooded area with walking trails. So much to love about this adorable home!