Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace

Conveniently located in Stone Hollow, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, plus bonus room is ready to be your new home! The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining and the amazing fenced backyard with a sunshade will make those summer cookouts so enjoyable! Appliances including washer/dryer. All utilities are tenant responsible.