13303 Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

JUST REDUCED***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS

Renovated 3 BR, 2 BA home with beautiful carpet and easy-care laminate hardwood floors. Sunny living room open to dining Area and cozy kitchen with granite counters and ss appliances. Great spaces for entertaining. Step out onto the deck from dining area for outdoor fun. 3 spacious BR including Master on the Main with Private BA. Easy access to highways 485 and 77. Come by today to self-show. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Hopewell High School



Middle school: Francis Bradley Middle School



Elementary school: Torrence Creek Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.