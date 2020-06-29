All apartments in Huntersville
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13303 Central Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:19 PM

13303 Central Avenue

13303 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13303 Central Avenue, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
JUST REDUCED***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS
Renovated 3 BR, 2 BA home with beautiful carpet and easy-care laminate hardwood floors. Sunny living room open to dining Area and cozy kitchen with granite counters and ss appliances. Great spaces for entertaining. Step out onto the deck from dining area for outdoor fun. 3 spacious BR including Master on the Main with Private BA. Easy access to highways 485 and 77. Come by today to self-show. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Hopewell High School

Middle school: Francis Bradley Middle School

Elementary school: Torrence Creek Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13303 Central Avenue have any available units?
13303 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13303 Central Avenue have?
Some of 13303 Central Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13303 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13303 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13303 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13303 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13303 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 13303 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13303 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13303 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13303 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 13303 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13303 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13303 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13303 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13303 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13303 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13303 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

