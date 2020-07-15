13219 Meadowmere Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in ready! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 pet fee annually per pet. Located in the community of Crosswinds, come see this beautiful home. The kitchen adjoins a breakfast area and a formal dining room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite, and tray ceiling. En-suite has dual vanity, shower/tub combo and tons of storage space. Bedrooms two and three share the second full bath. Take your living outdoors and enjoy your private wood fenced back yard that features patio and walkway to the 2 car detached garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, grocery, hospital, restaurants, I-77 & more!