Huntersville, NC
13219 Meadowmere Road
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:20 AM

13219 Meadowmere Road

13219 Meadowmere Road · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

13219 Meadowmere Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready! PETS OK! ALL DOGS OK! $300 pet fee annually per pet. Located in the community of Crosswinds, come see this beautiful home. The kitchen adjoins a breakfast area and a formal dining room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, en-suite, and tray ceiling. En-suite has dual vanity, shower/tub combo and tons of storage space. Bedrooms two and three share the second full bath. Take your living outdoors and enjoy your private wood fenced back yard that features patio and walkway to the 2 car detached garage. Conveniently located close to shopping, grocery, hospital, restaurants, I-77 & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 Meadowmere Road have any available units?
13219 Meadowmere Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13219 Meadowmere Road have?
Some of 13219 Meadowmere Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 Meadowmere Road currently offering any rent specials?
13219 Meadowmere Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 Meadowmere Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13219 Meadowmere Road is pet friendly.
Does 13219 Meadowmere Road offer parking?
Yes, 13219 Meadowmere Road offers parking.
Does 13219 Meadowmere Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13219 Meadowmere Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 Meadowmere Road have a pool?
No, 13219 Meadowmere Road does not have a pool.
Does 13219 Meadowmere Road have accessible units?
No, 13219 Meadowmere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 Meadowmere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13219 Meadowmere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13219 Meadowmere Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13219 Meadowmere Road does not have units with air conditioning.
