Huntersville, NC
12629 Kemerton Lane
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

12629 Kemerton Lane

12629 Kemerton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12629 Kemerton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
Just Reduced!***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Gorgeous 6 Bedroom. 3 ½ Bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Northstone Community. This home has it all including Lovely Formal Dining Room, Office with French doors and large Great Room open to the Sunny Eat-in Kitchen. Lots of light in this home! Completing the main is a Bedroom with Bath on the Main and Powder Room. Upstairs are 5 more bedrooms including a Huge Master Suite with Private Bath with separate shower and garden tub. You will love the large walk-in closet. Lots of room on Upper Level with 4 more Bedrooms that share a Full Hall Bath. Freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors, carpet and ceramic tile. Covered Outdoor Living area, perfect for enjoying outdoors without the bugs or step out to the patio with brick pavers or stroll to the trellis with fire pit and seating area. A must see home with great amenities and sought after schools. Hurry this home will not last long.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.High school: William Amos Hough High School;Middle school: Bailey Middle School;Elementary school: Huntersville Elementary School;Smoking: NoYear Built: 2001
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12629 Kemerton Lane have any available units?
12629 Kemerton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12629 Kemerton Lane have?
Some of 12629 Kemerton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12629 Kemerton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12629 Kemerton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12629 Kemerton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12629 Kemerton Lane offer parking?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12629 Kemerton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12629 Kemerton Lane have a pool?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12629 Kemerton Lane have accessible units?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12629 Kemerton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12629 Kemerton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12629 Kemerton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
