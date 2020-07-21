12629 Kemerton Lane

Amenities

Just Reduced!***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Gorgeous 6 Bedroom. 3 ½ Bath on quiet cul-de-sac in Northstone Community. This home has it all including Lovely Formal Dining Room, Office with French doors and large Great Room open to the Sunny Eat-in Kitchen. Lots of light in this home! Completing the main is a Bedroom with Bath on the Main and Powder Room. Upstairs are 5 more bedrooms including a Huge Master Suite with Private Bath with separate shower and garden tub. You will love the large walk-in closet. Lots of room on Upper Level with 4 more Bedrooms that share a Full Hall Bath. Freshly painted throughout with hardwood floors, carpet and ceramic tile. Covered Outdoor Living area, perfect for enjoying outdoors without the bugs or step out to the patio with brick pavers or stroll to the trellis with fire pit and seating area. A must see home with great amenities and sought after schools. Hurry this home will not last long.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.High school: William Amos Hough High School;Middle school: Bailey Middle School;Elementary school: Huntersville Elementary School;Smoking: NoYear Built: 2001

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.