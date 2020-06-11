12601 Cumberland Crest Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Love to entertain and relax outside? This home provides an amazing outdoor living space you can utilize during all 4 seasons. Entertain family while grilling out on the deck. Roast marshmallows under the stars at the fire pit or enjoy a relaxing evening with friends in the backyard sitting area. This home is 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and sits on a fenced in leveled lot with a storage shed in backyard. Downstairs you will find a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island. Long driveway leads to a roomy 2 car garage. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED. NO CATS. Location is great just a few miles from downtown Huntersville. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.