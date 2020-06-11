All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
12601 Cumberland Crest Dr
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:44 AM

12601 Cumberland Crest Dr

12601 Cumberland Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12601 Cumberland Crest Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Covington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Love to entertain and relax outside? This home provides an amazing outdoor living space you can utilize during all 4 seasons. Entertain family while grilling out on the deck. Roast marshmallows under the stars at the fire pit or enjoy a relaxing evening with friends in the backyard sitting area. This home is 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and sits on a fenced in leveled lot with a storage shed in backyard. Downstairs you will find a large kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island. Long driveway leads to a roomy 2 car garage. ONE SMALL DOG ALLOWED. NO CATS. Location is great just a few miles from downtown Huntersville. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have any available units?
12601 Cumberland Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have?
Some of 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12601 Cumberland Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12601 Cumberland Crest Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College