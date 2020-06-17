All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
12445 Stumptown Road
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:50 PM

12445 Stumptown Road

12445 Stumptown Road · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12445 Stumptown Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Huntersville built in 2012. With all new paint and updated flooring this home has a new, modern style! In addition, this home has its own two car garage! Convenient location to I-77. Merge onto I-85 N. Take exit 38 for US 21 NInterstate 77 N toward Statesville. Merge onto I-77 NUS-21 N. Continue to follow I-77 N. Take exit 23 for Gilead Rd toward Huntersville. Follow Gilead Rd, N Old Statesville Rd and Ramah Church Rd to Stumptown Road. Turn right onto Gilead Rd signs for US 21. Turn left onto N Old Statesville Rd. Turn right onto Ramah Church Rd. At the traffic circle, take the 3rd exit onto Stumptown Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12445 Stumptown Road have any available units?
12445 Stumptown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12445 Stumptown Road have?
Some of 12445 Stumptown Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12445 Stumptown Road currently offering any rent specials?
12445 Stumptown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12445 Stumptown Road pet-friendly?
No, 12445 Stumptown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12445 Stumptown Road offer parking?
Yes, 12445 Stumptown Road offers parking.
Does 12445 Stumptown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12445 Stumptown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12445 Stumptown Road have a pool?
Yes, 12445 Stumptown Road has a pool.
Does 12445 Stumptown Road have accessible units?
No, 12445 Stumptown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12445 Stumptown Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12445 Stumptown Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12445 Stumptown Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12445 Stumptown Road has units with air conditioning.
