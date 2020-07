Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VACANT AND READY TO SHOW!!! Bright & Airy Town Home, 2 Large Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths with Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included. Feels like new, with covered front porch! Close to Birkdale

Village, A premier Shopping Mecca and The NORTHLAKE SHOPPING MALL. Also nearby are Schools, Hospital and

Uptown Charlotte. Come see this Highly accessible charming Town Home!