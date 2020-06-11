All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

12125 Memory Lane

12125 Memory Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12125 Memory Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
12125 Memory Lane Available 05/15/20 Lovely Two Bedroom Updated Townhouse in Vermillion. - Coming Soon! Lovely 2 bedroom updated townhouse in Vermillion. The open kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with gas log fireplace and an interior security system. Enclosed courtyard/patio between home and garage. Extra storage shelving in garage. Community features a common grassed park area, pool, hiking trails, playground, sidewalks and a neighborhood restaurant & shops just steps away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2895910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12125 Memory Lane have any available units?
12125 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12125 Memory Lane have?
Some of 12125 Memory Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12125 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12125 Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12125 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12125 Memory Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12125 Memory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12125 Memory Lane offers parking.
Does 12125 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12125 Memory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12125 Memory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12125 Memory Lane has a pool.
Does 12125 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 12125 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12125 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12125 Memory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12125 Memory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12125 Memory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
