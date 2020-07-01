All apartments in Huntersville
11850 Midnight Way

11850 Midnight Way · No Longer Available
Location

11850 Midnight Way, Huntersville, NC 28078
Downtown Huntersville

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, what a home! This energy efficient home is like no other. Open floorplan, Vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, and much more. The gas double range makes cooking a breeze. In a hurry after work, just leave your coat in the drop zone by the garage. This desirable location is a must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11850 Midnight Way have any available units?
11850 Midnight Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
Is 11850 Midnight Way currently offering any rent specials?
11850 Midnight Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11850 Midnight Way pet-friendly?
No, 11850 Midnight Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 11850 Midnight Way offer parking?
Yes, 11850 Midnight Way offers parking.
Does 11850 Midnight Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11850 Midnight Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11850 Midnight Way have a pool?
No, 11850 Midnight Way does not have a pool.
Does 11850 Midnight Way have accessible units?
No, 11850 Midnight Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11850 Midnight Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11850 Midnight Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11850 Midnight Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11850 Midnight Way does not have units with air conditioning.

