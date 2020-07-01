11850 Midnight Way

Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, what a home! This energy efficient home is like no other. Open floorplan, Vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, and much more. The gas double range makes cooking a breeze. In a hurry after work, just leave your coat in the drop zone by the garage. This desirable location is a must see!

