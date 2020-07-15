All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
11712 Kennon Ridge Lane
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

11712 Kennon Ridge Lane

11712 Kennon Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11712 Kennon Ridge Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous rental in Northstone on a private, wooded and fenced lot! Home has recently had $35K in upgrades incl cabinets/quartz/stainless in the renovated kitchen! Office w/ French Doors, AND an additional bedroom are on the main level! Screened Porch, plus a deck overlook the wooded backyard w/iron fencing. Home does NOT include Northstone amenities...tenant may purchase on their own. Pets are conditional. Huntersville/Bailey/Hough schools. Ask about our available “hospitality services”, including cleaning and lawn cutting/landscaping. Tenant income must exceed 3x’s their monthly income amount. Property rented in “as in” condition, with limited exceptions.
*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Washer/dryer includ, but will not repair

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have any available units?
11712 Kennon Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have?
Some of 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Kennon Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11712 Kennon Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.
