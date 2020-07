Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Lennar home in Bryton. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, gas stove, and granite counter tops. Formal dinning room with wood floors throughout main. Upstairs complete w/4 bedrooms with large closets, and spacious loft. Pictures are of inventory home and are not of actual home. This is to show floor plan. Actual home has more upgrades. Current tenants have had home professionally cleaned and sanitized.